Liberian News: Nimba By-Election Commercialized?

Nimba– The lone female senatorial candidate in the Nimba County Senatorial by-election, Edith Gonhloe-Weh, has alleged that Vice President, Jeremiah Koung, Unity Party and the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction are engaged in commercializing the electoral process.

According to her, the vice president and his team are distributing money and rice to the voters at the detriment of her and the other candidates, stressing, ”My God is real, as they are dishing out this money, the women and the young people are saying all this time this money that you are giving, is the vote we give you to become vice president, three boys, the children came to my hearqeters and say Mama, the eigty thousdans that our govrenment money we did not work for it; this is ten thousands that our contribution to your campaig, this is unfair people tried to commercialize our eletorial process, it is shermful,” Madam Weh lamented.“

Speaking on Truth FM in an interview, Madam Gonhloe-Weh indicated that the campaign of the Unity Party and the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), SamuelG. Kogar is all about her, describing such with the vice president, like the Government of Liberia, and her in the process.

She further indicated that the women are fully supporting her ambition to become the next senator of Nimba, regardless of the challenges that are confronting her in the process.

Madam Gonhloe-Weh further narrated that the role that the Vice President is playing in the campaign process for Representative Samuel Kogar is a replay of the 2020 Senatorial Elections, where Vice President Koung won but on a bigger level.

Reacting to Gonhloe-Weh’s assertions at one of the campaign rallies for Representative Kogar, Vice President Koung asserted that he told Madam Gonhloe–Weh not to enter this Senatorial race because this seat is for the Gio, in line with the tradition of the political representation of the county at the Liberian Senate that is presently represented by a Mano person.

In Nimba County, the main ethnic groups are the Gio (also known as the Dan) and the Mano (also known as the Mah). The Gio are primarily located closer to the Côte d’Ivoire border, while the Mano who resides closer to the Guinea border. Additionally, other indigenous groups like Krahn, Gbi, and Doru are also present.

Vice President Koung said in 20209, he will not support any Gio person for the senate because it will be for the Mano ethnic group, emphasizing that he will lead the county fairly as the late Senator Prince Johnson instilled such leadership ability over those years.