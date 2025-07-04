Liberian News: NFAA Applauds Pres. Boakai For Signing Landmark Act Into Law

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Monrovia-The leadership and staff of the National Food Assistance Agency (NFAA) headed by Director General Borkai A. M. Sirleaf wish to extend heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to national development, as demonstrated by the signing of the National Food Assistance Agency Act into law.

This landmark legislation, officially approved on June 17, 2025, and published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 20, 2025, marks a significant step in Liberia’s collective journey to end hunger, reduce poverty, and build resilience among vulnerable populations nationwide.

With this statutory backing, the NFAA is now formally mandated, among other things, to, develop, implement, and coordinate national food assistance programs; strengthen emergency food response mechanisms; support at-risk and underserved communities; and foster partnerships with local and international stakeholders to address food insecurity in all its forms.

The Agency views this milestone as a timely response to the nation’s pressing food security needs and a bold reaffirmation of the President’s enduring commitment to the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID). President Boakai’sstatement that “no Liberian should go to bed hungry” resonates deeply with our mission and renews hope for millions.

The NFAA Act provides the framework necessary to operationalize integrated and sustainable food assistance strategies that will benefit Liberians across the country.

We extend our sincere gratitude to President Boakai for prioritizing the well-being of the Liberian people and to the Honorable Members of the 55th Legislature for passing this important legislation.

The NFAA pledges its full commitment to the effective implementation of this mandate and to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure that “no Liberian is left behind in the fight against hunger.”