Liberian News: New Country Partnership Framework for Liberia Focuses on Building Foundations for More and Better Jobs

WASHINGTON-The World Bank Group (WBG) announced a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Liberia that supports more and better jobs by focusing selectively on four essential outcome areas: education; energy access; accountable and transparent governance; and private investment – with focus on agroindustry and forestry.

The new Liberia CPF covers the Fiscal Years 2025 to 2030 and supports the country’s national vision,Liberia Rising 2030, a bold roadmap for peace, stability, and inclusive growth. The CPF will also support the ambitious new national development plan, which aims to lift Liberia to lower-middle income status within five years.

“We recognize Liberia’s achievements in maintaining peace and stability since 2003. A critical focus of our engagement with Liberia is to help the country experience the dividends of peace through more and better jobs and improved quality of life for all Liberians. The CPF is closely aligned with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and aims to accelerate development impact in the crucial years remaining to deliver on Liberia’s Vision 2030,” said Robert Taliercio, World Bank Division Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The CPF aims to strengthen the growing collaboration between Liberia and the World Bank Group via a “One WBG” approach that emphasizes collaboration among the Group’s different institutions (IDA, IBRD, IFC, and MIGA) to address Liberia’s development challenges more effectively. It increases focus on enabling private sector development through key corporate initiatives – particularly Mission 300 and the WBG’s agribusiness scale-up – to catalyze partnerships and crowd in financing.

“At the heart of the new CPF for Liberia is job creation. The CPF highlights opportunities for greater private sector investment in critical sectors such as energy generation, agribusiness, and forestry value chains that will contribute to addressing the jobs challenge. Scaling up private capital mobilization requires macroeconomic stability, good governance, and business enabling policies and regulations. This will be the focus of the WBG’s joint approach in Liberia,” said Dahlia Khalifa, IFC Regional Director for Central and Anglophone West Africa.

Focusing on building foundations for jobs will also demand multi-sectoral approaches backed by robust analytical work and intensified implementation support. The CPF will also support Liberia’s evolution away from a state-centric, concession-based development model in line with a “reset” of Liberia’s development model as proposed in the AAID. To this end, the CPF will enable scaled-up investment in education, skills, and productivity of the Liberian people – particularly women and youth – as well as unlocking opportunities for private sector investment and jobs.

“The WBG will support an integrated set of reforms, embedding a sequenced approach over the CPF period. Through effective collaboration between World Bank, IFC and MIGA, IDA-financed projects will help create conditions for mobilizing private investment through IFC and MIGA,” said Şebnem Erol Madan, MIGA Director, Economics & Sustainability. “This also entails a strong focus on policies to unlock the entry and expansion of productive firms.”

The new CPF is aligned with the WBG mission of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity on a livable planet. It aims to deliver catalytic and selective support for Liberia’s new AAID, maximizing the One WBG value proposition. The CPF integrates feedback from dialogue with key stakeholders, including the government, the private sector, civil society, academia, and other development partners.