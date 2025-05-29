Liberian News: NADDA launches fundraiser to rehabilitate segment of Bassa-Gio Road

Monrovia-The Nyuinwein Administrative District Development Association (NADDA) launched a road rehabilitation rally on Saturday, May 24, 2025 in Sue Town, District #C, Grand Bassa County. The rally which brought together several towns and villages within the Norwein Clan is intended to raise fund to procure twenty five (25) drums diesel to rehabilitate portion of the Bassa-Gio road that runs from Gayepue Whoe Junction through Desoe, Klehn and Sue Towns to Nimba County.

According to the President of NADDA, Mr. P. Samuel Goweh, the road when rehabilitated, will boost economic activities through the promotion of trade between the people of Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties. Also, it will promote the health needs of the people as it grants easy access to the Jackson F. Doe hospital in Tapitta, Nimba County.

Mr. Goweh also speaking during the launch of the rally, added that NADDA had concluded an arrangement with the West Water Group (Liberia), a logging company currently operatingin the area to make available their earthmoving equipment for the road project. According to him, that arrangement was finalized during a meeting with officials of the company, presided over by the County leadership headed by the Superintendent, Hon. Karyou Johnson on April 4, 2025.

Mr. Goweh called on the citizens not to be deceived that they can’t do it; asking them, “who told you that you can’t do it? Just make your contribution and leave the rest with God” he added.

The amount of one hundred fifty thousands Liberians dollars (LRD 150,000.00) was raised during rally.

For his part, the Paramount Chief, Mr. Paul J. Richard thanks the citizen group (NADDA) for the initiative and pledge the Chiefdom’s commitment to ensuring that the project become a success.

The Secretary General of the group, Mr. Omega Janjay Jimmy called on the County leadership including the District Representative, Hon. Alfred Flomo to buttress the citizen’s effort to raise the needed fuel for the road project.