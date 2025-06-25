Liberian News: ‘My Brother Was Involved In The Arson Attack’

Monrovia-Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Special Envoy for Trade and Investment, Edward Koffa Nyanti, has confirmed that his brother, Suspect John Nyanti, was undoubtedly involved in the fire attack on the Capitol Building, dismissing mounting bribery and manipulation claims made against the government.

Special Envoy Nyanti admitted that he turned his brother over to the Liberia National Police from Ghana on June 6, 2025.

His statement directly contradicts allegations made earlier by the Nyanti family at the CDC headquarters, where they accused the government of forcibly returning John from Ghana and attempting to use him as a false witness in exchange for money and relocation promises. The revelation was made recently during a live Telephone call on a local Talk Show.

Recently, Mr. Johnson, one of the suspects in the arson attack at the Capitol Building accused the Liberia National Police of forcing him to lie on former Speaker Fonati Koffa and other lawmakers who are on trial for their alleged involvement in the fire attack at the Capitol Building.

But the Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Col. Gregory Coleman has since denied the allegations that state prosecutors attempted to bribe John Nyanti, one of the key suspects in the Capitol Building arson case, to testify against former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and other co-defendants.

He made these comments at the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism regular Press Briefing.