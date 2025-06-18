Liberian News: MRU Convenes High-Level Meeting

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia– The Mano River Union (MRU) has convened a landmark high-level ministerial meeting in Monrovia, bringing together senior government officials from Liberia, Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, and Sierra Leone.

The four-day meeting, held from June 16 to 19 at the EJS Ministerial Complex, aims to establish Joint Technical Commissions to address land and maritime boundary issues across member states.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to reinforce peaceful coexistence, regional integration, and cross-border security within the MRU basin. The gathering draws top officials, including Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Internal Affairs from the four nations, as they work collaboratively to resolve longstanding border-related concerns.

The Joint Technical Commissions will be tasked with conducting geospatial assessments, reviewing historical and existing boundary agreements, and crafting mutually accepted demarcation protocols. The work will be guided by international law, the African Union’s Border Programme, and relevant bilateral treaties.

Speaking on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Liberia’s Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, described the meeting as “a landmark step toward enhancing regional integration, cross-border security, and sustainable development in the Mano River basin.” He emphasized that peaceful negotiation and legal clarity are vital to achieving stability in the region.

The four MRU countries reaffirmed their commitment to resolving boundary disputes through dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual respect. They also pledged to uphold international norms and regional solidarity as key tenets of their cooperation.

Key stakeholders present at the meeting include representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Liberia National Police (LNP), U.S. Embassy near Monrovia, UNDP Liberia, United Nations Human Rights Office, the Executive Mansion, and the Press Union of Liberia.

The outcomes of this high-level engagement are expected to lay the groundwork for more formalized, coordinated efforts in boundary management fostering peace, trust, and development among MRU member states.