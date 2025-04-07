Liberian News: Moye Picks Bone With Ex-VP Howard-Taylor

By Washington Tumay Watson

Monrovia-The political diversity in Bong County with both past and present leaders of the county is now diversifying into a long-standing political enmity between Ex-Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor and Senator Prince Moye.

Former Vice President Howard-Taylor who was the only female senator on the ticket of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and later democratically elected two terms, and elected Vice President on the ticket of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and senator Prince Moye of Unity Party who was elected two terms as Representative while in 2018 during a senatorial by-election got elected senator with both Howard-Taylor and Moye engaged into political tension in the county that resulted to the rejection by the people of Bong County of Vice President Howard-Taylor during the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking recently to the people of Bong County concerning the lack of development of the county, which some of her political opponents have linked to her leadership as one of those contributing to the underdevelopment of the central region county, she disclosed that during her leadership at both the county and the country as vice president she did not misuse the county development funds unlike members of the Bong Legislative caucus and the county leadership.

In response to the former vice president’s assertion, Bong County Senator Prince Moye, speaking on a local radio station in Gbarnga on Saturday, condemned ex-VP Howard Taylor for failing to bring important development to the county during her leadership.

According to Senator Moye, the ex-vice president did not undertake development in the country which is evident that she has not built a home for herself in the country, which gives her all of the political power that makes her relevant in the society without giving back.

In his assertion, Senator Moye indicated that the present leadership is undertaking tangible development contrary to the ex-vp’s assertion.

Senator Moye further disclosed that he will educate the people of Bong County to compare both of them who have taken development to the county that is providing jobs for the people, emphasizing that one of his crimes is to open a farm since 2006 in the county of which she has not done.

He said for a true reconciliation to take place in Bong, the facts need to be told concerning those who did not give back to the county over the years when authority was given to them.

Senator Moye said he built public schools for the people of Bong County and other tangible developments, challenging the former Senator and former vice president to showcase those developmental projects she undertook and not allegedly use a public school that was converted into her family’s name.