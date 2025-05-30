Liberian News: Mother Jlaka, Donors Answer SOS Call

Monrovia-In a heartfelt response to an urgent call for help, a Liberian humanitarian Mrs. Karthlyn S. Jlakaand her network of generous donors have delivered critical school supplies to three struggling public elementary schools in Harper District.

The beneficiaries-Duokudi, Grand Cavalla, and Karblehkeh Public Schools-received a wide array of essential educational materials during separate ceremonies held on May 17, 24, and 30, 2025.

The donations included textbooks, a computer, a printer, backpacks, buckets for safe drinking water, cups, stationery, chalk, and blackboards, among other items. These supplies are expected to significantly improve the learning conditions of hundreds of underprivileged children in the district.

Speaking during the presentations, Mrs. Jlakafondly known as “Mother Jlaka” recalled how her earlier 2025 visit to Harper District revealed the dire state of education and healthcare in the area. Moved by heartfelt pleas from residents, she launched an SOS call to her friends and supporters to help uplift the community’s young learners.

“Children’s education is vital for every society, but in my country Liberia, especially in Harper District, it receives little attention,” she said. “These materials are not just tools; they are hope. They will inspire our children and help them compete academically on a global scale.”

Mrs. Jlaka emphasized that the donations came from ordinary people who value education. She called on others to follow their example and support similar life-changing initiatives.

At the Duokudi Public School, Principal Harrison Landford was visibly emotional. “Words are inadequate to express how happy I am today,” he said. “This is the first time a citizen of our area has made such a meaningful donation. It’s timely, historic, and will bring real change.”

Mr. Krohn-Sunday Howe, Chairman of the Duokudi PTA, also praised Mrs. Jlaka’s efforts and urged more local and international support for her cause. “This project is giving our children a real chance. We call on all good-hearted individuals and organizations to rally behind Mother Jlaka,” he pleaded.

Mrs. Jlaka concluded by expressing gratitude to her donors and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting education and health for Liberia’s most vulnerable communities. “Educating young minds puts Liberia on the path to compete with the region and the world,” she stressed.

As calls for more assistance grow louder, the donations made by Mrs. Jlaka and her donors have already left a mark offering not just supplies, but hope and renewed purpose in the heart of Harper District.