Liberian News: MOJ Investigates Death Of 19-Year-Old In Police Custody

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-The Ministry of Justice has announced the commencement of formal investigation into the suspicious death of 19-year-old Yarkpawolo Moisema, who died while in police custody on January 6, 2025, at the Voinjama Police Depot in Lofa County.

According to a statement issued Monday, the Ministry confirmed that an autopsy was conducted on March 22, 2025, by state pathologist Dr. Benedict Kolee at the Tellewoyan Memorial Hospital in Voinjama. The procedure was performed in the presence of the deceased’s family members and representatives from various law enforcement agencies.

The findings from the autopsy have determined that Moisema’s death was unnatural, sparking concerns over potential misconduct or foul play during his detention.

“In view of the above,” the release noted, “the Ministry of Justice has launched an immediate investigation based on the findings of the autopsy report and will keep the public updated as the investigation progresses.”

The case has drawn the attention of both national and international stakeholders, including human rights advocates and diplomatic missions such as the U.S. Embassy and the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia. Civil society organizations, including the Press Union of Liberia and the Liberia National Red Cross Society, have also been looped into the Ministry’s communication.

The death of Yarkpawolo Moisema has raised new concerns regarding the treatment of detainees in police custody, and the Ministry’s swift move toward transparency and accountability is expected to be closely monitored by the public and Liberia’s development partners.