Liberian News: MOE Boss Highlights Key Reforms In Educational Sector

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia– The Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Marley Jallah, has unveiled key reforms aimed at transforming Liberia’s education sector. Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), Dr. Jallah outlined significant initiatives, including the transition of volunteer teachers to government payroll and the restructuring of teachers’ salaries to ensure fair compensation.

One of the major reforms announced by Dr. Jallah is the transition of 56% of volunteer teachers to government payroll. This move aligns with Pillar 6 of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which recognizes teachers as a vital part of the education system.

A recent nationwide profiling and audit of volunteer teachers revealed that out of 6,190 individuals, only 3,557 were qualified with proper credentials. To address this, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Civil Service Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has created fiscal space to accommodate 2,000 of these teachers on the payroll by April 30, 2025.

“This is a significant step in ensuring that qualified teachers are compensated for their hard work and dedication in the classrooms,” said Dr. Jallah. The transition process, which begins immediately, will include, registration and interviews, verification of credentials, completion of personal action forms, signing of training contracts. Upon completion, the CSA will process their payroll, ensuring these teachers receive their salaries on time.

In addition to addressing volunteer teachers, Dr. Jallahhighlighted the ministry’s efforts in resolving salary disparities among government-employed teachers. Upon assuming office, the administration found that nearly 70% of the teaching workforce was underpaid due to inconsistencies in the civil service salary structure.

To rectify this, 9,271 out of 13,001 underpaid teachers and non-teaching staff have received salary top-ups, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing teachers’ livelihoods and improving education quality.

“This initiative is a testament to our promise that we value teachers—not just in words, but in action,” Dr. Jallahemphasized. The Minister credited the Department of Administration, led by Deputy Minister Attorney Jonathan Jackson and Director of Human Resources Mr. Jesus Nite, for their tireless efforts in working alongside the CSA and MFDP to make these reforms a reality.

Dr. Jallah reiterated the government’s dedication to improving the education sector, ensuring that teachers are not only qualified but also motivated through fair wages and job security.

“As we move forward, we will continue to build on these reforms to create a more sustainable and effective education system in Liberia,” he concluded.

With these bold reforms, the Ministry of Education is taking concrete steps to address long-standing challenges, ensuring that Liberia’s education sector is stronger, more inclusive, and better equipped to serve future generations.