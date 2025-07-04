Liberian News: Minister Piah On Nat’l Progress, Sectorial Achievements

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Jeremiah M. Piah, Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, has highlighted wide-ranging update on government initiatives, recent developments, and international engagement. He also zeroed in on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai’s travel to Washington, D.C. describing it a positive diplomatic engagement.

Addressing MICAT Thursday Press Briefing, Minister Piah cautioned the public against speculation regarding the President’s engagements with U.S. officials.

According to him, “The truth is, the United States remains the most powerful country in the world. So, when their top officials, including the President himself, extend an invitation or host our leader, it’s a significant diplomatic move.”

“Every administration has its own approach, and while we may not fully grasp the strategy yet, Liberia is certainly on the radar,”heexplained

He acknowledged that although there is no official confirmation on the final outcomes of the President’s U.S. trip, the invitation and presence at such a high-level platform symbolize recognition of Liberia’s renewed global standing.

Minister Piah also elaborated on ongoing infrastructure improvements, highlighting progress on critical roads leading from the Roberts International Airport to the Freeport of Monrovia. “For decades, we’ve discussed solutions for these roads. This administration is finally executing those plans. From the airport expressway to the port corridor and Johnson Street, work is underway,” he noted.

He commended the Ministry of Public Works for its “octopus-style” operations, reaching even the most rural communities and ensuring inclusive development. He recalled personal experiences of navigating difficult terrain in past years and lauded the new, strategic approaches being implemented today.

The Minister hailed the launch of nighttime navigational operations by the National Port Authority (NPA) at the Freeport of Monrovia — a milestone aimed at enabling 24-hour port activity. “This is a game-changer for our maritime sector. The commissioning of new equipment, including modern cargo-handling tools, will drastically improve port efficiency,” he emphasized.

This development is expected to bolster trade, generate employment, and further position Liberia as a hub for maritime commerce in West Africa.

In the agricultural sector, Minister Piah announced the launch of Liberia’s FAO Situation Room, a facility recently inaugurated in Rome under the leadership of Agriculture Minister Dr. Elizabeth Wiles-Belong. The Situation Room will allow real-time monitoring, coordination, and emergency response a first in Liberia’s agricultural governance.

“This is more than just a monitoring facility. It marks Liberia’s entry into global agriculture modernization and reinforces our ambition for food security and resilience,” he said.

Minister Piah spoke on reforms at the Roberts International Airport, particularly regarding personnel restructuring. He disclosed that efforts are underway to retire over-aged or redundant staff in accordance with labor laws and Civil Service Agency guidelines.

“We’re cleaning up for efficiency. Streamlining operations is key, and we’re committed to doing it right,” he assured.

Additionally, he referenced the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed to strengthen the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce, led by Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin. The MoU enables data sharing among nearly 20 agencies and strengthens efforts to combat corruption, recover stolen assets, and promote transparency.

In closing, Minister Piah reflected on Liberia’s journey through war and the steps being taken toward national healing. He acknowledged the upcoming National Healing and Reconciliation Program slated for July 5, which will commemorate the lives of over 250,000 Liberians lost during the civil war and other crises.

“The presence of our President in places of global diplomacy and the upcoming memorials at home remind us that we are rebuilding not just roads and institutions, but our collective dignity,” he said. “It is a time to celebrate our progress, stay united, and move forward with hope.”