Liberian News: Mines, Energy Min. Shuts Down All Mining activities Of Rhode Mining Inc.

Monrovia– In a significant move intended to keep mining companies, and holders of exploration licenses in compliance with the Minerals and Mining Law of 2000 and the Regulations Governing Exploration, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has shut down all illegal mining activities of Rhode Mining Incorporated, in Needonwin Town, Gbi and Doru District, lower Nimba County and central Rivercess.

Through assessments done by a technical team from the Mines and Energy Ministry which began early March 2025, discovered that Rhode Mining Incorporated violated the terms and conditions of its exploration license by carrying out illicit mining.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy reports that through a rigorous enforcement effort led by the Inspectorate Division and the Bureau of Mines, with support from state security agencies, all mining installations set up by Rhode Mining Incorporated have been ordered closed. Additionally, mining equipment including washing plants, generators, supreme gold carpets, field water pumps, hoses, among other contraband items belonging to the company have been confiscated.