Liberian News: MFDP Outlines Challenges, Focuses On AI Implementation

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia- The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP)has highlighted key issues facing Liberia’s economic framework, including the implementation of the national budget, physical targets, and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country’s development strategy.

Deputy Minister for Economic Management at the Ministry of Finance, Dephue Zuo emphasized that the Ministry is working to align national goals with the government’s broader ARREST Agenda.

Despite facing a “very tough” national budget this week, he said efforts are underway to identify critical sectors and growth drivers to reposition the economy.

“Participation is key. We are seeing more decisions being made by countries in line with their national targets,” the official noted. “One of the most important things right now is realigning our sector plans to reflect the shocks the economy has endured, and to recast our priorities accordingly,” Minister Zuo noted.

While responding to a question about economic recovery and financing, Deputy Minister Zuo acknowledged uncertainty but stressed that focus remains on long-term sustainability.

He added, “We may not be fully sure yet, but our concentration is on AI implementation and its impact on development.”

The UN Coordinator in Liberia, who was also present, reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation saying, “As the coordinator of UN agency work in the country, I can say that Liberia has consistently demonstrated commitment even during the war, there was a strong sense of national resilience.”

The press event wrapped up with a reminder of Liberia’s journey over the last two decades.

“Twenty years post-conflict, we are still shaping policies to reflect the hopes and realities of the Liberian people,” the representative concluded.