Liberian News: MFDP Clarifies Ngafuan Statement On Hardship

Monrovia-“Contrary to the image some have tried to portray the Finance Minister, good pilots don’t lie to their passengers. Similarly, Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan II is a competent and dedicated leader who prioritizes truth and transparency, carefully evaluating situations before speaking. Unfortunately, key aspects of his recent comments have been deliberately left out to serve certain propagandistic agendas,” the Ministry of Finance, Development Planing has clarified.

According to the office of the Minister, “Individuals like Stanton A. Witherspoon and others with similar views are attempting to create a narrative of hopelessness surrounding Minister Ngafuan. However, this portrayal misses the bigger picture. Minister Ngafuan is an innovative leader, deeply committed to finding solutions for Liberia’s development challenges.”

They minister’s office furthered that “What should have been communicated more accurately is this: “In this day and age as some musician said some time ago, anything can happen. So we are expecting the worst and preparing for the worst hoping that the worst don’t obtain. As I said, we are not going to go in one little corner and cry as a country. We are preparing- We started preparing even long before the turbulence hit”, Minister Ngafuan emphasized,”

The office quoted the minister as saying, “Let’s focus on the facts and the commitment to action that is shaping Liberia’s future under his leadership.”