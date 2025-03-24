Liberian News: MCSS- Teachers Association Threatens Unending Go Slow Action

Monrovia– The President of the Monrovia Consolidated School System Teachers Association Augustine N. Nyormui has announced a major Go- Slow Action until their Fourcounts are addressed adequately.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday March 20, 2025 at the campus of the Monrovia Demonstration School in central Monrovia President Nyormui said that they are constrained to take such a drastic action now following countless negotiations but without redress from the national government.

“Former Minister of Finance and Development Planning and the former Director General of the Civil Service Agency usually respond to our communications unlike this current government and breed of officials”, this is sad and unfortunate for a government who claims to support and prioritize education”, he blasted.

He alleged that the current government pretends to prioritize education, but in reality, it is the complete opposite.

The MCSS Teachers President wonders how a unique and strategic sector like education, especially MCSS – TA, enters redline as announced by the Civil ServiceAgency, something he pointed out is a complete mockery to the Country’s educational sector and the students in general.

Nyormui stressed that it is unacceptable to see ministers and other government officials make fat salaries and ride luxurious cars but failed to address the plights of the Teachers who made them.

As part of their Four Counts demands, the MCSSTA wants the government to immediately adjust the monthly salary of some employees in keeping with their academic qualifications, they also called on the government to transition all volunteer workers to full time employment to provide quality education.

Others are, to affect the salary increment of MCSS employees in keeping with President Boakai’s state of the Nation address and reaffirmed by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan on several radio stations.

Additionally, the MCSSTA calls on the government to provide more budgetary support for MCSS operations as well as currently operating readline according to the Civil Service Agency (CSA)

He used the occasion to warn all Teachers and MCSS workers to stay away from their respective assignments until the government could address their plights.

Nyormui admitted that the issue is an inherited one but indicated that the government is continuity as such wants the current government to address their plights urgently especially so when the UP government promises to prioritize education.

In the wake of the announced protest Action, over twenty MCSS schools are expected to be shut down beginning Friday and going forward as announced by the MCSSTA until their plights are fully addressed.

The decision, if taken, will affect thousands of students, especially nine and twelve graders, who are concluding preparations ahead of the regional and national exams, respectively.

When asked about the concern of the students as a result of their plan Action, President Nyormui stated that their decision is irreversible as even some of their children and relatives will be affected by their own radical Action.

“We remain resolved and we will stay home until our plights are addressed stating that how can our children eat or go to school when we are hungry and not paid or empowered as expected “, he re-emphasized.