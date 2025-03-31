Liberian News: Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation Donates Wheelchairs, Sewing Machine To Disabled Mother

Monrovia-The Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation (MKNK-F) has Donates a wheelchair and sewing machine to a single mother with disability.

Ma Esther Peters, a single mother with two children living in Gbondi Town, Bong County. Ma Esther was not born with disability. Twenty (20) years ago, she had a tragic motor accident (hit and run). They had to amputate both of her legs because of the damage caused.

Since then, Ma Esther’s primary sources of income have been gardening and sewing. Even with her disability and as a single mother, she still works hard to make a living and support her two children, which inspired us as a foundation to intervene through this relief.

Ma Esther sits in a wheelchair to plant crops. After using themfor many years, her wheelchair and sewing machine were damaged, and she had no means of getting them back, which could disrupt her sources of income.

Journalist J Titus Yekeryan reported her story on Facebook, asking people to donate just US$150 so that Ma Esther could get her wheelchair back. The link is here https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15v9RqJock/?mibextid=wwXIfr.

Inspired by her story as a hardworking and productive single mother with a disability, the Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation (MKNK-F) immediately intervened.

The foundation has donated a brand-new set of sewing machine (US$140), a durable wheelchair (US$210), and five bags of rice (US$86.25) to Ma Esther. She will not only make garden and sew, but Ma Esther will also sell rice by retail or by cup. GbondiTown and surrounding villages depend on Ma Esther for these commercial services. The foundation will continue to support Ma Esther.

In response, Ma Esther says in a brief chat with journalist Yekeryan, “I am happy more than anything else. I tell God thank you. I thank y’all for giving me this. Tell him thank you for me. I am grateful and happy.”

The MKNK Foundation will continue giving back to our community with love, care, humility, and humanity.