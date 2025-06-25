Liberian News: LP Bassa Youth Wing Chairman Warns Unity Party

Monrovia-The Chairman of the Liberty Party Youth Wing, a staffer in the Office of Protemp Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, has issued a stern warning to the Unity Party (UP), suggesting that their current political approach could lead them to a similar fate as the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) in the 2023 elections.

According to Lawrence D. James, the Unity Party is repeating the same mistakes that led to the CDC’s downfall, potentially jeopardizing their political future.

Lawrence’s comments come amid growing discontent within the Unity Party regarding its treatment of political allies who helped secure Vice President Joseph N. Boakai’s victory in 2023.

The Liberty Party youth leader reflected on the pre-election atmosphere of 2023, noting that various opposition parties were forced to collaborate in an attempt to unseat the ruling Unity Party.

The result was the formation of a coalition between the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), National Patriotic Party (NPP), and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP), which ultimately succeeded in galvanizing support for George Weah and displacing Boakai.

However, Lawrence pointed out that after the victory, divisions emerged within the coalition, largely attributed to the CDC’s alleged arrogance and dismissive attitude towards their partners.

This, he argued, led to significant fragmentation within the coalition, with key figures such as Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and Hon. Alex Tyler distancing themselves from the CDC. According to him, this internal disarray created an opening for Boakai and the Unity Party to regain popularity, allowing them to capitalize on the discontent among former CDC allies.

Fast forward to the present day, Lawrence James believes that the Unity Party is now repeating the same mistakes that caused the CDC’s coalition to fracture. He criticized Unity Party officials for what he described as “arrogant behavior” within the government, especially in their treatment of coalition partners. Lawrence accused Unity Party ministers of being self-serving, prioritizing party loyalty over the collective efforts of their political allies, and disregarding the contributions of other parties in securing Boakai’s victory.

He also raised concerns about the Unity Party’s approach to government appointments, alleging that ministers were blocking the inclusion of non-Unity Party members in key positions, even though those individuals were recommended by their coalition partners. “Imagine ministers and agencies refusing to accept recommendations from other political parties because they are not Unity Partisans,” Lawrence lamented.

Lawrence’s remarks suggest that if the Unity Party fails to address these issues of division and arrogance, they risk losing their political momentum within the next few years. He warned that Unity Party leaders could face the same fate as the CDC if they continue to alienate their allies and undermine the collaborative spirit that helped them win the 2023elections.

As the 2023 elections approach, Lawrence emphasized that it is not too soon for the Unity Party to reconsider its approach. “One year has already passed, and if they don’t get it now, when will they?” he said, urging the Unity Party to address these internal divisions before it is too late.

The Liberty Party Youth Wing Chairman’s comments have sparked further debate about the future of Liberia’s political landscape and the role of party alliances in shaping the country’s leadership. With tensions rising within the Unity Party and increasing dissatisfaction among their allies, it remains to be seen whether the Unity Party will heed these warnings or continue down the path of self-interest and division.