Liberian News: LNP Releases Traffic Enforcement Report

Monrovia-The Ticketing Unit of the Liberia National Police (LNP) has released its latest report on traffic enforcement efforts for May 2025.

The report revealed that its Ticketing Unit issued a total of 4,900 traffic violation tickets during May 2025.

According to the latest enforcement report, motorists paid 2,455 of these fines, contributing L$5,067,200 and US$33,562 to government revenue. Police authorities emphasized the importance of traffic compliance, stating that all drivers must adhere to regulations and settle fines promptly to maintain safer roads.

This enforcement push follows concerning road safety statistics released last year. In September 2024, Liberia recorded 157 traffic accidents that resulted in 23 deaths and 144 injuries. The fatal crashes claimed the lives of 20 men and 3 women, including 8 drivers, 7 passengers, and 8 pedestrians. Accident reports showed 133 male and 11 female injury victims, with 80 being drivers, 52 passengers, and 12 pedestrians. The collisions involved 249 vehicles, 45 of which sustained severe damage.

Legal proceedings from these incidents saw 6 cases forwarded to court, 61 cases withdrawn, and 90 remaining under police investigation. The LNP has since intensified traffic monitoring to reduce reckless driving and prevent further tragedies. Police officials stressed that road safety requires cooperation from all citizens, urging both drivers and pedestrians to exercise greater caution. Authorities warned that continued enforcement efforts will target traffic violators while promoting public awareness campaigns to improve road safety nationwide.