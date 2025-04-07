Liberian News: ‘LNBA Remains A Strong Pillar In The Legal Framework Of Liberia’

Monrovia– The National President of the Liberia National Bar Association, Cllr. Bonor Varmah says the LNBA remains a strong pillar in the legal framework of Liberia.

In a special statement at the opening of the LNBA’s 2025 National Assembly held at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Cllr. Varmah noted that the LNBA remains a strong pillar in the legal framework of Liberia, and “Our role as advocates, defenders of human rights, and promoters of justice cannot be overstated. As we deliberate over key issues affecting our profession and the justice sector at large, let us do so with a sense of duty, responsibility, and the determination to ensure that the LNBA remains an institution of excellence and integrity.”

He added that this Annual General Assembly provides them with an opportunity to assess their achievements, challenges, and future aspirations adding, “It is a platform for professional development, strategic planning, and collective decision-making that will shape the course of legal practice in Liberia for years to come.”

“As we begin our discussions and engagements, I encourage all members to participate actively and constructively, keeping in mind our shared mission to enhance the administration of justice and uphold the ethical standards of our profession,” he intimated,” the LNBA boss noted.

He furthered, “We gather at a critical juncture in our nation’s history, where the rule of law, access to justice, and the integrity of our legal institutions are being tested like never before. As members of the legal profession, we are the guardians of justice, the voice for the voiceless, and the architects of a legal system that must serve all Liberians fairly and equitably. The challenges before us-ranging from judicial independence to access to legal representation for the indigent, from upholding constitutional democracy to ensuring accountability for past and present injustices-demand not just our legal expertise but our collective commitment to action.”

“This assembly is not just a routine gathering; it is a call to duty. It is an opportunity for us to reflect on our role in strengthening the justice system, advancing legal education, and advocating for reforms that promote accountability and good governance. The legal profession must remain at the forefront of efforts to ensure that justice is not just an ideal, but a reality for every Liberian,” Cllr. Varmah said.

Among other things, the LNBA President noted, “As we deliberate within the next two days, let us engage with a renewed spirit of unity and purpose. Let our discussions lead to concrete resolutions that will shape the future of our legal system. Let us recommit ourselves to the highest standards of legal practice and professional ethics, ensuring that the LNBA remains a beacon of integrity and justice in our society.”