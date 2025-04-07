Liberian News: “Lies, Power, And Consequences

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-The political climate in Liberia is heating up once again and this time, it’s not just about policy but about truth, deception, and the weight of leadership.

In a bold and fiery statement, Eugene Nagbe, former Chief of Staff to ex-President George Weah, has broken his silence with a scathing remark aimed directly at the ruling Unity Party. With sharp words and unwavering conviction, Nagbe declared, “The Unity Party lied to come to power. Those lies have caught up with them. The reality has sunk in.”

For many Liberians who voted in hope, his words struck a nerve. According to Nagbe, the Unity Party rode into power on a wave of promises—promises that he now claims were never meant to be kept. “They painted a picture of change, of progress, of leadership for the people. But today, look around,” he said, speaking during a recent public appearance. “The very challenges they said they would fix are now staring them in the face—and they have no answers.”

The former presidential aide, known for his calm demeanor and strategic mind, did not mince words. He accused the current administration of misleading the people for political gain and now failing to match the expectations they themselves set.

“They criticized everything the past government did, but now they sit in the same seat, facing the same reality. It’s not as easy as they made it seem,” he added.

While his critics might view this as political bitterness, others believe his words reflect the growing frustration among citizens who feel betrayed by slow progress and unmet expectations.

Nagbe’s remarks have added fuel to an already fiery political debate—one that questions not just the actions of the present government but also the integrity of campaign promises in Liberia’s democratic journey.

As the days unfold, one thing is clear: the conversation has shifted. It’s no longer just about who holds power, but about who tells the truth—and who delivers on it.