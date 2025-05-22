Liberian News: ‘Lie, Misleading, Baseless’

By Stephanie M. Duncan-(Intern)

Bong County District three Representative, J. Marvin Cole has dispelled claims of fraud regurgitated by Civil Service Agency (CSA) Boss, Josiah Joekai as lie, misleading and baseless.

Mr. Joekai had accused former House Speaker, J. Fonati Koffa of defrauding the government of Liberia the sum of 1.5 Million from supplementary payroll, alleging the former speaker wrote a letter for a total of USD$43,000 to be added to the payroll.

He said the payroll request was rejected but the former speaker created a supplementary payroll to defraud the government.

“243 names of people who called for protest were on the list of the payroll,” CSA boss Joekai told MICAT Press Briefing Tuesday

But Rep. Cole taunted Joekai’s claims as the hype of untruthfulness meant to taint the reputation of Representative Koffa.

“The CSA boss claims of defrauding the government of 1.5 million is a lie, misleading, malicious, baseless and criminal,” he told a press conference in Monrovia.

The lawmaker said former Speaker Koffa was the one who identified ghost names which were removed, adding the exercise reduced the payroll from USD$284,000 to USD$277,000.

He further challenged the CSA Boss to publish the PPCC procedure and documents used to acquire contracts.

The Bong County lawmaker asserted that the CSA under the leadership of Joekai has done nothing but is only being used as a transit point for criminality.

The Bong lawmaker cautioned the CSA boss to move with caution as the Unity Party government time in power will expire and he (Joekai) will definitely account for all the disrespect against the Supreme Court and all other crimes against the people of Liberia.