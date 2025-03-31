Liberian News: Liberian Women Celebrate Int’l Women Day

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia- On the bright morning of March 29, 2025, the Liberty Party headquarters in Monrovia was alive with excitement and purpose. Women from all across Liberia had gathered to celebrate International Women’s Day, and the energy in the air was palpable. It was a moment to honor the achievements, struggles, and strength of women, and to rally together for a future where women are truly empowered.

As the crowd settled in, the sound of clapping and cheering filled the hall, and all eyes turned toward the stage. Honorable Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, the Political Leader of the Liberty Party, approached the podium with confidence. Her presence commanded attention, and her words would soon ignite a sense of purpose among the women gathered.

With a smile, she began her speech, looking around at the faces of the women who had gathered to celebrate this special day.

“Distinguished guests, fellow partisans, and the remarkable women of Liberia,” she began, her voice both strong and warm. “It is with great honor that I stand before you today as we celebrate International Women’s Day—a day that is about recognizing the resilience, strength, and achievements of women like you.”

She spoke passionately about the role women play in society. “We are the backbone of our communities, our families, and our nation,” she continued. “We are the leaders, the changemakers, and the trailblazers. We have fought tirelessly for our rights and broken many barriers. But our work is far from over.”

The room grew quiet as the Political Leader of the Liberty Party highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment, focusing on the need for greater representation, equality, and opportunity for women in all aspects of life. “Our fight is not just about politics; it’s about creating a Liberia where every woman has the chance to succeed and live without fear or discrimination,” she said.

Her words resonated deeply with the crowd. Women in the audience nodded in agreement, some wiping away tears of inspiration, others clapping in solidarity. Honorable Karnga-Lawrence urged everyone to take action—not just in words, but through tangible steps toward change.

“This is a call to action,” she declared. “We must support and uplift each other, mentor our daughters, and demand our rightful place in leadership. Together, we can build a better, more just Liberia for women and for all people.”

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as she ended her speech, inspiring the audience to take her message to heart. “So today, I urge every woman here: Stand strong, speak boldly, and never accept limitations. Together, we will rise. The future of Liberia depends on us.”

As the crowd erupted into applause, there was a sense of renewal—a commitment to fight for women’s rights, lead with courage, and empower the next generation. The celebration was not just a commemoration of the past; it was a call to shape the future.

And as the women left the headquarters that day, they did so with their heads held high, inspired by the words of a leader who believed in them and the power they held to change the world.