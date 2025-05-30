Liberian News: Liberian People’s Party Endorses Liberia’s 2026-27 UN Security Council Bid, But Urges Fiscal Prudence

Monrovia-The Liberian People’s Party (LPP) wholeheartedly backs the Republic of Liberia’s uncontested candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term. Liberia, a founding member of the United Nations, has occupied this seat only once—in 1961. By contrast, newer African UN members have served far more frequently:

Country Number of Terms Years Served Egypt 6 1946; 1949-50; 1961-62; 1984-85; 1996-97; 2016-17 Nigeria 5 1966-67; 1978-79; 1994-95; 2010-11; 2014-15 Sierra Leone 2 1970-71; 2024-25 Burkina Faso 2 1984-85; 2008-09 Guinea 2 1972-73; 2002-03 Togo 2 1982-83; 2012-13 Rwanda 2 1994-95; 2013-14 The Gambia 1 1998-99 Botswana 1 1995-96

Liberia’s forthcoming bid enjoys unanimous endorsements from ECOWAS and the African Union, and no West African state is contesting the one seat for West Africa. Liberia will be succeeding Sierra Leone unopposed. This rare consensus affirms Liberia’s longstanding contributions to peacekeeping, multilateralism, and the defense of human rights.

Liberia’s return to the Council is a victory for every citizen who believes in peace, democracy, and justice. Patriotism, however, also obliges our government to spend every public dollar, wisely.

A Call for Responsible Stewardship

With regional support assured, LPP urges the Government of Liberia to conduct its campaign frugally and transparently, keeping core national priorities—health, education, food security, infrastructure, and the rule of law—front and center.

LPP’s specific recommendations:

1. Leverage existing embassies and multilateral partners instead of costly new lobbying contracts or globe-trotting delegations.

2. Redirect any savings from the campaign fund for the UN seat to clinics, classrooms, farm-to-market roads, and the justice sector—including the prompt establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court—so that diplomacy abroad advances dignity at home.

3. Manage public expectations by clarifying that Council membership enhances Liberia’s voice but will not, by itself, produce instant economic windfalls.

History shows that when official promises outstrip results, public confidence erodes sometimes spilling into protest. A prudent approach will protect Liberia’s fiscal health and strengthen citizens’ trust. Any action on the part our government to give the impression that sitting on the UN Security Council is going to fast-track the solution to our economic and social problems will be a big mistake because any situation that creates a gap between expectation and fulfillment has the potential of undermining public confidence in government, thereby creating political and social problems.

A Shared National Endeavor

Although LPP serves in opposition, the Party views this campaign as a matter of national honor. Liberia’s anticipated service on the Council offers a platform to champion conflict prevention, sustainable development, women’s participation in peace processes, and accountability for war crimes. By pairing global leadership with domestic responsibility, the government can showcase a Liberia that speaks for international peace while meeting the urgent needs of its own people.

LPP stands ready to assist in promoting Liberia’s credentials, engaging its diaspora network, and reinforcing a foreign policy rooted in integrity, transparency, respect for the rule of law and the well-being of every Liberian.

Given that the position is uncontested and Liberia has received the unanimous endorsement of the African Union and ECOWAS, LPP does not see any need for expensive campaign ventures such as the ongoing travels by high government officials in and outside Africa to lobby for support. Liberia has already won the seat in reality and is only waiting for the formality at the UN;therefore, there is no justification for spending excessive public funds on the campaign.

Office of the Chairman

Liberian People’s Party (LPP)