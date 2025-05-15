Liberian News: Liberian Government Revokes Bio Chico’s Permit Amid Rising Public Outcry

Monrovia-In a bold move aimed at protecting public welfare and the environment, the Government of Liberia has revoked the operating permit of Bio Chico Resources Liberia Limited, a Hong Kong-based mining company operating in Gbarpolu County.

The announcement was made today by Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT). Minister Piah revealed that the decision was approved by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. following a series of complaints from citizens and a high-level inter-ministerial meeting.

“Effective immediately, the operating permit of Bio Chico Resources Liberia Limited has been revoked,” Minister Piah declared, citing widespread concerns over the company’s impact on the environment, public roads, and community safety.

Residents from District 17 in Montserrado County, along with citizens from Bomi and Gbarpolu Counties, have voiced grievances in recent months regarding the company’s use of heavy-duty trucks that damaged roads and posed traffic hazards. Additional concerns centered around the degradation of community health and safety due to the company’s mining operations.

Minister Piah emphasized that the Boakai administration is committed to a “people-first” agenda and that no entity—whether foreign or domestic—will be permitted to operate in a manner that undermines the dignity and wellbeing of the Liberian people.

“This government has listened,” Piah stated. “President Boakai remains committed to a governance agenda that upholds the values of accountability, public safety, and environmental protection.”

The Minister also extended gratitude to the communities that raised their voices, underscoring the importance of civic vigilance in a functioning democracy.

The revocation of Bio Chico’s permit marks one of the first high-profile enforcement actions under President Boakai’s leadership, signaling a new era of accountability for private companies operating within Liberia’s borders.