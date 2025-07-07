Liberian News: Liberia Reaffirms Commitment To Maritime Security At PMAWCA Conference

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Liberia has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to enhancing maritime security and regional cooperation following the successful conclusion of the 10th Meeting of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), held in Monrovia.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), NetoLighe, described the conference as a pivotal milestone in the advancement of regional trade, port efficiency, and maritime safety.

Commissioner Lighe extended profound appreciation to the National Port Authority (NPA) of Liberia for its exceptional role in organizing and hosting what he called a “landmark conference” that convened port directors, maritime leaders, and security experts from across West and Central Africa.

“The majority of goods entering our nations come through the ports,” Lighe stated adding, “As such, port safety and security are not optional-they are fundamental.”

He emphasized Liberia’s strong dedication to developing a comprehensive maritime security strategy, describing it as a crucial pillar not only for national development but also for regional maritime defense and stability.

According to him, safeguarding maritime corridors is vital for ensuring uninterrupted trade and preserving geopolitical peace across West and Central Africa.

The week-long PMAWCA meeting featured robust discussions on infrastructure development, port modernization, inter-agency collaboration, and unified responses to maritime threats such as piracy, smuggling, and illegal fishing.

Delegates widely praised Liberia’s leadership in hosting the conference, highlighting the country’s emerging role as a strategic hub for maritime cooperation in the subregion.

As the curtains closed on the gathering, stakeholders left Monrovia with renewed resolve to deepen partnerships, share best practices, and collectively bolster maritime governance across West and Central Africa.