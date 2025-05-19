Liberian News: Liberia Participates in Exercise Obangame Express 2025 to Reaffirm Commitment to Maritime Security

Monrovia-The Liberia Coast Guard participated alongside thirty African nations in Exercise Obangame Express 2025, a two-week intensive training to strengthen regional collaboration and reaffirm their commitment to maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and the Atlantic Ocean. More than 30 ships and multiple aircraft practiced piracy interdiction, illegal fishing enforcement, oil platform protection, and maritime search-and-rescue scenarios. This year’s exercise focused on enhancing regional coordination, expanding maritime security, and enhancing operational readiness.

The Ghana Navy hosted one of 21 maritime operations centers used in the exercise to train Liberia Coast Guard personnel, while observers from the U.S. Navy assisted the Liberia Coast Guard during exercises in Liberian waters, integrating ships from the Italian and Cote d’Ivoire Navies. Obangame Express is an annual exercise currently in its 14th iteration and is the largest multinational maritime exercise in West and Central Africa. It is led by the U.S. Sixth Fleet and supported by the U.S. Africa Command. The name “Obangame” stems from the Fang language meaning “togetherness” that reflects the driving goal of this exercise of unity.