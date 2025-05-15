Liberian News: Liberia Launches National Firearms Registration Drive to Curb Illegal Weapons

Monrovia-Liberia has launched a nationwide civilian firearms registration campaign aimed at boosting public safety and national security. The move is backed by Executive Order #141, signed by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai on February 24, 2025.

Announcing the campaign at the Ministry of Information, LINCA Chairperson James M. Fromayan called it a “moral responsibility” critical to Liberia’s peace and stability. The Liberia National Commission on Arms (LINCA), established in 2012, oversees arms control under national and international laws, including the ECOWAS Convention and the Arms Trade Treaty.

Fromayan noted successes in managing state-owned weapons—such as digital marking, routine inspections, and secure disposal—but stressed the growing threat posed by unregistered civilian firearms.

The campaign offers a 12-month amnesty period, ending in February 2026, allowing illegal firearm holders to register their weapons without penalty. After the deadline, possession of an unregistered firearm will be treated as a first-degree felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.

To obtain a firearm license, applicants must be 18 or older, free of criminal records, medically cleared, and pass background checks. Approved firearms include hunting rifles and small-caliber handguns for verified security needs.

LINCA is working with security agencies to ensure transparency, while also conducting public awareness through media and regional offices.

“This initiative is not just about compliance; it’s about protecting lives,” Fromayan said, urging national cooperation to make Liberia a model of responsible arms control in West Africa.