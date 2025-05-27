Liberian News: Liberia Launches Documentation Exercise for Burkinabé Nationals

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia– Amid growing concerns over the presence of undocumented Burkinabé nationals in the country, the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has announced the official commencement of a national registration exercise aimed at documenting members of the Burkinabé community residing in Liberia.

The initiative, launched in Liberia’s southeastern region homed to a significant Burkinabé population, is part of a broader effort to enhance national security, promote public order, and improve immigration accountability.

Immigration authorities have stated that the exercise is not a deportation campaign, but rather a peaceful and inclusive documentation process.

The LIS emphasized that the “goal is to ensure that all foreign nationals living in Liberia are properly registered, in accordance with national laws and regional obligations.”

“This initiative is in no way meant to intimidate or target our Burkinabé brothers and sisters. It is a necessary measure to maintain a secure and orderly society while honoring our international commitments,” an LIS spokesperson stated.

Liberia remains committed to the protocols of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which support free movement, residence, and establishment of citizens across member states. The government assures that this process respects the rights of all ECOWAS nationals and fosters regional cooperation.

Local leaders in the southeast have welcomed the move, calling for full cooperation from the Burkinabé community to ensure a smooth and successful exercise.

As the documentation drive continues, the LIS encourages all undocumented individuals to come forward without fear, stressing that the process is designed to protect rather than penalize.