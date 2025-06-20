Liberian News: Liberia Issues Comprehensive Weather, Agricultural Forecast for 2024-2025

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-The Meteorology Division of the Ministry of Transport has presented a detailed forecast covering Liberia’s weather outlook for 2024 and the anticipated agricultural seasons of 2025.

Weather Forecaster Mr. Steven B. Jones and Agro-Meteorological Engineer Mr. James L. Kollie provided insights into rainfall patterns, flood risks, and agricultural recommendations aimed at mitigating climate impacts.

He spoke at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) Thursday press briefing.

Mr. Jones outlined the history and evolution of meteorology in Liberia, saying it was established in the 19th century at Roberts International Airport.

“The meteorology department’s responsibilities currently fall under the Ministry of Transport, focusing on delivering accurate and timely forecasts to support socio-economic development and advising the government on climate-related matters,” he clarified.

Jones disclosed that 2024 rainfall forecast revealed significant regional variations, in that areas in the southeast to central Liberia experienced above-normal rainfall, leading to widespread flooding, particularly in Monrovia’s Jes Clarity community, where flooding disrupted traffic and daily activities. Conversely, much of western Liberia recorded below-average rainfall.

The forecasters emphasized the influence of sea surface temperatures on weather trends. Cooler ocean temperatures (indicated in dark blue) and warmer ones (shown in red) affect rainfall distribution. The team’s forecast, developed in collaboration with regional and international meteorological centers, indicated predominantly neutral sea surface conditions for Liberia in 2025, forecasting moderate rainfall.

Breaking down the rainy season into three periods from May to July, July to August, and August to September, the meteorologists predicted that central and western Liberia would likely receive above-average rainfall early in the season.

“These conditions raise concerns about flooding, waterborne diseases, power outages, and potential damage to infrastructure and transportation networks,” said James T. Kollie

Mr. Kollie also detailed the agricultural outlook, forecasting an early but shortened growing season for many regions.

He advised farmers to select crop varieties with short growing cycles and to prepare for flooding by relocating livestock to higher ground.

Specific areas such as Bomi County and parts of western Liberia can expect a normal start to the agricultural season, while others may experience early starts or ends.

The Meteorology Division urged Liberians to heed early weather warnings and work collaboratively with meteorological authorities to prepare for the coming season. Accurate forecasts are critical to safeguarding agriculture, energy infrastructure, and transport systems.

Concluding the presentation, officials reaffirmed their commitment to providing reliable weather services to enhance national preparedness and resilience against climate challenges.