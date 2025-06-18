Liberian News: Liberia Intellectual Property Signs MoU With Manufacturers’ Union

By Stephanie M. Duncan

Monrovia-The Liberia Intellectual Property has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Manufacturers’ Union of Liberia for the implementation of the IP Management Clinic project for Liberian businesses.

The project which is the second edition is expected to be implemented by the Manufactures’ Union of Liberia and supported by the Liberia Intellectual Property Office, aims to enhance the role of intellectual property in businesses.

The initiative will serve as a guiding tool for innovation, competitiveness and inclusive growth amongst small and medium enterprises in the Country.

The Liberia Intellectual Property Office is a government agency responsible to develop and promote Intellectual Property policies and protect the rights of brands and innovations in Liberia.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Director General of LIPO Madam Garmai Koboi said the project is meant to build a culture of awareness among entrepreneurs. Madam Koboiemphasized the need for businesses to make use of the project to protect their brands and innovations.

In brief remarks, the President of the Manufacturers’ Union of Liberia, Mr. Newton Woyeh expressed thanks and appreciation to LIPO for the opportunity to collaborate with Manufacturers to ensure that the rights of businesses are protected.

The President reaffirmed the Union’s commitment to the successful implementation of the IP Management Clinic project in the Country.

The renewed partnership aligns with government ARREST agenda for inclusive Development and revealed government’s commitment to empowering local SMEs.