Liberian News: Liberia Hosts Regional Port Security Conference

By Jamesetta D. Williams

Monrovia-The National Port Authority (NPA) of Liberia has taken a strategic step forward in strengthening port security and maritime collaboration by participating in a major regional forum involving Port Facility Security Officers (PFSOs) and Harbor Masters from across West and Central Africa.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information regular press briefing, James Richard Bernard, Deputy Managing Director for Administration at the NPA, revealed that Liberia is proud to play a key role in this year’s Port and Harbor Security Conference.

The event brings together representatives from 22 portsacross 20 countries in the subregion.

“This is not just a technical forum it is a vital platform to safeguard our economy, our people, and ourwaterways,” Bernard emphasized. He explained that PFSOs are responsible for implementing theInternational Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code and ensuring port security compliance with bothinternational and local regulations.

Bernard noted Liberia’s increasing visibility and influence in international maritime dialogues. Notably,the country recently participated in a gender-inclusive port security training in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

“Our women not only participated—they are now leading critical discussions both at the conference andhere at home,” he proudly stated.

This year’s conference is held under the theme “Navigating the Challenges of Port Security and Safety.”

It addresses how ports can better respond to evolving threats, improve safety protocols, and foster regional cooperation. Bernard noted that the platform promotes actionable solutions through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

According to Bernard, Liberia’s port development strategy is fully aligned with President Joseph Boakai’sARREST Agenda, which prioritizes Accountability, Rule of law, Roads, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism.

Rule of Law & Governance: Through responsible security management, transparent maritimeadministration, and adherence to international standards.

Infrastructure Development: By improving port facilities, safety protocols, and operational systems.

Human Capital Development: Capacity building of staff and increasing opportunities for women inmaritime security.

Environmental Stewardship & Health: Enhancing environmental management and emergencypreparedness.

Trade & Tourism: Boosting the competitiveness and efficiency of Liberia’s ports as gateways to globalcommerce.

Although the conference operates on a regional level, Bernard asserted that it represents a nationaldevelopment priority for Liberia. “This vision must remain a national imperative as we work to transform our ports into models of security, efficiency, and reliability,” he concluded.

The NPA leadership reaffirmed its commitment to continuing this collaborative work and welcomeddeeper partnerships across the continent in the interest of safer, more sustainable