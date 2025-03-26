Liberian News: Liberia DODO New Energy Resources Technology Donates 20 Electric Motorbikes To LNP

Monrovia-

Liberia DODO New Energy Resources Technology Inc has demonstrated its commitment to community well-being by donating 20 electric motorbikes to the Liberia National Police (LNP).

Speaking at the handover ceremony at LNP Headquarters on March 25, 2025, Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Victor WuluGaye, Managing Director of Liberia DODO New Energy Resources Technology Inc, for this transformative contribution.

These eco-friendly motorbikes will not only improve LNP’s operational efficiency but also promote sustainable practices, marking a step forward in creating a greener and safer Liberia.