Liberian News: Liberia Committed to Global Peace, Security, Multilateral Cooperation

Monrovia-Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow-Nyanti has reiterated Liberia’s commitment to global peace, security, and multilateral cooperation.

Minister Nyanti said:” Liberia’s candidacy for a seat on the United Nations Security Council represents the Country’s dedication to amplifying the voices of developing nations and promoting inclusive global governance.”

She maintained that with a proud history as Africa’s first republic and a beacon of resilience, Liberia stands ready to contribute to meaningful dialogue, conflict resolution, and sustainable development worldwide. The Chief Liberian Diplomat also called on international partners to support Liberia’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.The Minister’s statement was contained in a social media post on Wednesday.