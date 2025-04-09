Liberian News: LETTER TO THE DEAD:

Monrovia- Dear Molley Kiazolu,

Greetings from team members of Men Against Rape-Domestic Violence MARD V, an organization that you established along with other men before your voyage.

We write to update you on activities and the gains we are making as an institution.

We like to inform you that we have signed an MOU with Just AGirl Initiatives; joining our forces to fight violence as a team.

That partnership is going on well and we are planning our next football tournament with schools.

We are pleased to let you know that Prime FM Monrovia 105.5, the station you worked with before your departure has given us a whole one hour airtime to preach anti-rape and Domestic Violence messages.

The short of the long is that we are keeping your dream alive in your absence.

Pls rest well knowing that what you dreamt about is taking roots.

Best wishes,

Mark N. Mengonfia

Executive Director

Men Against Rape and Domestic Violence ( MARDV)