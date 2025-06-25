Liberian News: LDEA Omega Community Commander Vows To Promote Unity, Peace

Monrovia-The newly appointed Commander for the Omega Community of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, located in Paynesville, Genevieve Q. Davis, has vowed to promote national unity, peace, and security among residents of the Omega Community.

According to her, such vision can become actualized when the residents of Omega Community work together and promote unity among themselves.

Speaking recently during her induction ceremony, the new commander thanked the leadership and all security personnel of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency for trusting her to be their commander for the Omega Sub-station.

According to her, the LDEA, the Liberia national police, and the residents of Omega Community will work collectively for a common goal in fostering peace and unity that will enable the community to address some of its challenges relating to crimes and drug abuse, which mostly affect the young people.

Also speaking, the operations commander of the LDEA of the Omega Community, Florence Cooper, urged the officers and the residents to work diligently with the Newly appointed commander to bring unity among the residents of Omega Community and the security sector.

She also appreciates President Joseph Boakai for granting more Women to be in key positions in government and as a means of empowerment through leadership.

She is also calling on some officers of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency to serve as an example to Commander Genevieve Q. Davis to work hard and promote the image of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency.

During to event, residents of the Omega Community in Paynesville expressed gratitude to the LDEA Leadership for appointing a commander who understands the challenges that the community is confronted with and is willing to work collectively with the community to foster peace, unity, and security.