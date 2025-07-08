Liberian News: LDEA Arrests Liberian,Sierra Leonean Nationals with Kush Worth US$20,000

By Mark Neywon Mengonfia
Monrovia-The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Grand Cape Mount County Detachment has arrested two suspects—Joseph Barclay, 26, a Liberian, and David Kalokoh, 23, a Sierra Leonean for trafficking 1 kilogram of Kush at a street value of US$20,000 (LD$3.8 million).

The arrest took place on July 6, 2025, at about 2:30 PM at the Bo Waterside Port of Entry. Officers discovered the drugs concealed in a black Wrangler Jeep, which was being towed due to mechanical issues.

Both suspects have been investigated, charged and forwarded to the Tienii Magisterial Court for trial.

