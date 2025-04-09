Liberian News: LCC Rejects Mediation Report In House Impasse

Monrovia-The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has strongly rejected a viral social media statement falsely claiming that it, along with the National Muslim Council (NMC) and the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, had concluded a mediation process favoring Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon over embattled House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa.

The statement, dated April 7, 2025, alleged that the religious bodies had issued findings endorsing Koon’s speakership. It further claimed that the Executive Branch’s dealings with Koon—particularly his stewardship of the 2025 National Budget and recognition by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai—amounted to tacit approval of his leadership.

But in a swift and firm rebuttal on Tuesday, April 8, LCC Secretary-General Rev. Christopher Toe dismissed the statement as entirely false and misleading.

“We are still in the mediation process and have not concluded anything,” Rev. Toe told The Liberian Investigator via text message. He stressed that the religious institutions involved are awaiting the final ruling of the Supreme Court on the matter, expected on Wednesday, April 9.

Rev. Toe described the statement as a deliberate misrepresentation of the LCC’s position, warning that such falsehoods undermine public trust and the integrity of the ongoing mediation.