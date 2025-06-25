Liberian News: LBNM Validates, Commissions Post-Basic Community Health Curriculums In Buchanan

Monrovia-Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery Validates and Commissions Post-Basic Community Health Curriculums in Buchanan.

According to Doctor Humphrey Loweal the Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery (LBNM) has recently validated and commissioned a post-basic community health curriculum.

The chairman of Liberian Board for Nursing and Midwifery in Liberia said the initiative is set to enhance the quality of health services provided at the community level, addressing pressing health challenges faced by the Liberian population.

He said the curriculum covers various aspects of community health, including epidemiology, health promotion strategies, maternal and child health, mental health, and chronic disease management.

Dr. Loweal narrated that the new approach ensures that graduates are well-rounded professionals capable of addressing a wide range of health issues in Liberia.

At the end of the three days session National post basic community health curriculum was commissioned by Dr. Humphrey Loweal to be implemented in accredited nursing and Midwifery institutions in Liberia.

Meanwhile, participate who found part of the three days session presented on various topics that promotes health literacy, prevent disease, and facilitate access to healthcare services.