Liberian News: Lawmakers Want To Be ‘Referee and Player’

Monrovia-Members of the House of Representatives have been accused of wanting to be both referee and player in their efforts to amend the Local Government Act (LGA) of 2018.

Integrity Watch Liberia (IWL) denounced the actions of the lawmakers, terming it a deliberate attempt to centralize power and undercut local democracy.

IWL boss, Harold Aidoo told a news conference that the bill, if passed, has the potential to turn lawmakers into both “referee and player.”

Such action, he argued would undermine transparency and accountability in local governance.

“The legislature’s actions threaten to reverse decades of progress toward decentralization and participatory governance,” Mr.Aidoo said, and added “This is not an oversight enhancement.”

According to him, the lawmakers action is a calculated regression, and “It politicizes development and silences community voices.”

The bill, introduced by Grand Gedeh County District #1 Representative Jeremiah Garwo Sokan Sr., aims to repeal Sections 2.2(e) and 2.2(f) of the Liberia Governance Act.

The Act empowers County Councils to approve budgets and oversee local development planning.

However, these powers would be handed over to County Legislative Caucuses under the proposed changes.

But according to Aidoo, the action move has the potential to obscure the demarcation between legislative oversight and executive implementation.

He said the move removes decision-making from the communities and places it solely in the hands of politicians,warning that lawmakers involvement in implementing the County Development Fund (CDF) show how direct legislative control breeds corruption, conflict of interest, and unfinished projects.

Aidoo also disclosed that there is clear evidence that when lawmakers control implementation, transparency disappears and misuse of funds becomes rampant. He made reference to GAC reports to back his claims.

The Local Government Act was hailed as a major step toward democratizing decision-making at the local level by establishing elected County Councils, and to improve public service delivery and civic participation.

Though he said the Act was never perfect, repealing its core provisions would be a betrayal of the people.

In other to draw lawmakers’ attention, he said the organization intends to meet with House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and other legislative leaders to discuss the damaging implications of the proposed bill.

“Let’s fix what’s broken, not destroy what we’ve built,” he said, and called for united action to defend local democracy.