Liberian News: Lawmaker Wants Iman Krayee Apologizes

Monrovia-Weeks following comments by Islamic Cleric, Imam Krayeeagainst members of the 55th Legislature of Liberia in which he termed the lawmakers as ‘National Tragedy and Liability’ in the government of Liberia, Sinoe County District #1 Representative Romeo Quoih in petition to the House of Representatives, had demanded an apology from the Iman over his inflammatory remarks against the legislature.

Representative Quoih’s request was presented in plenary following controversial comments made by Imam Krayee during the 30th Anniversary and General Assembly of the National Imam Council of Liberia.

In his address, Imam Krayee criticized members of the Legislature, alleging that they are paid substantial salaries despite contributing little to national development. “They are being paid thousands of dollars for doing nothing while ordinary Liberians languish in poverty,” the Imam declared.

Imam Ali Krayee spoke four weeks ago when Imams in the nation celebrated their 30th anniversary

Representative Quoi said the remarks were disrespectful and damaging to the image of the House, and has urged his colleagues to take a firm stance against what he described as inflammatory rhetoric from the Islamic cleric.

The matter is now under consideration by the Plenary of the House of Representatives.

It can be recalled in celebration of the 30th Anniversary Assembly of the National Imams Council of Liberia in May of this year at the Monrovia City Hall in Monrovia, the Chief Imam of the National Imams Council of Liberia, Sheikh Ali Krayee, called for the dissolution of the Legislature – which is considered the first branch of government in Liberia.

The tough-talking Islamic Cleric did not mince his words, as he voiced out robust reproach towards the Legislature, advocating for its comprehensive disbanding. Cleric Krayee characterized the Legislature as a “national liability” and a hindrance to the country’s progress, suggesting that it has lost relevance and utility for the Liberian people.

Sinoe County District 1 Representative Thomas Romeo Quioh

The 30th Anniversary Assembly of the National Imams Council of Liberia which took place at the Monrovia City Hall in May 2025 brought together the nation’s foremost Islamic scholars and clerics, and members of the interfaith community.

Imam Krayee’s calls for the formation of a citizen-led movement to replace the existing legislative framework stems from his belief in the necessity for a more efficient, cost-effective, and participatory governance system.

“Owing to recent developments at the Legislature, for which some compatriots believe the impasse has been resolved, I strongly disagree,” Imam Krayee stated. “Those issues that have plagued the National Legislature for decades cannot be resolved without a total dissolution of the body.”

He expressed disappointment in the longstanding ineffectiveness of the legislators in fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities and deemed the Legislature a “national tragedy.”

Krayee went on to reiterate his long-standing criticism of the bicameral legislative body, highlighting his previous assertion that the Legislature is “the most useless branch of government” with “a 50-year history of legislative failure in upholding their constitutional obligations.”

He further questioned the logic of having a financially constrained nation invest millions annually into “a group of people whose jobs could be perfectly done by a blind and crippled couple sitting somewhere at the presidency?”

That quip notwithstanding, the cleric called for a measured and methodical approach to governance. “We must not be quick to act,” he intoned. “This must be a deliberate, inclusive, and well-organized approach to national transformation,” he cautioned, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive restructuring of Liberia’s governance framework.

The remarks by Imam Krayee at the Assembly sparked further discussion about the Legislature’s usefulness in stewarding Liberia’s governance framework and prompted a deeper re-evaluation of its impact on democratic processes and national development.

This was not the first time that the Legislature came under intense criticism from a Liberian or group of Liberians. The Legislature has been accused of only seeking their interests, where they allot millions of dollars for their salaries, benefits, incentives, vehicles, among others.

Quite recently they came under fire for allotting unto themselves millions of dollars to purchase brand new vehicles at US$45,000 each for lawmakers. On the contrary, they allot peanuts to civil servants for salaries, with civil servants making as low as US$80 and US$150 on gross.

Meanwhile, political pundits termed Iman Krayee’s call for the dissolution of the Legislature as another pressure intended for these lawmakers to focus on the interests of the people, they serve rather than amassing wealth to the detriment of Liberians.