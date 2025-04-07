Liberian News: Lawmaker Flouts Traffic Law

Monrovia-Representative Anthony Williams of Maryland County District two is on the wrong side of Liberians having being heavily scolded for inadvertently flouting the traffic law of the Republic, with many saying he as a lawmaker should be in the forefront of abiding by the law instead of breaking it.

Reacting to reports that the House of Representatives had invited Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman in relationship to a complaint filed by Representative Williams on a local talkshow at the weekend, Liberians minced no words in condemning the action of the lawmaker.

According to some of the callers, being a lawmaker does not exempt any member of the National Legislature from acting within the ambit of the law, ensuring that the rule of law takes precedence in their conducts, mainly in the traffic.

As a former youth and students leader, some citizens said his actions do not align with the very values and principles he advocated for and even criticized others for.

Currently, there is a power-play between the House of Representatives represented by the Majority Bloc and the hierarchy of the Liberia National Police regarding Representative Williams’ handling of a situation with officers of the LNP.

The House of Representatives acting under the authority of Majority Bloc Speaker, Rachard N. Koon recently invited the Inspector Coleman police to respond to a complaint filed by Rep. Williams about the conduct of a traffic officer.

Many find it so tetchy to understand that the lawmaker who makes the laws police are enforcing took offence when an officer identified as Melvin Gray issued a ticket to him for unregistered vehicle and traffic violation.

Information revealed that the officer was on a routine patrol when he saw a vehicle with no license plates, and when he stopped the car in question it was found to be owned by the lawmaker.

But rather than hailing the officer for mustering the courage to ensure the law was applied, he was invited by the lawmakers along with his boss to give reasons why he “disrespected” a “people’s deputy” by issuing him a ticket for a violation.

The communication sent to the police authority read: “Honorable Inspector General, the Leadership is keen on a complaint from Hon. Williams outlining an encounter with Mr. Nelson Freeman, 102 and Melvin Gray indicating an alleged disrespectful posture midst clearly introducing himself as the people’s deputy.”

“In view of the above Sir, you are kindly requested to come along with the named officers to speak to this alleged confrontation with Hon.

Williams,” it furthered.

Our legislative reporter said both the Police Inspector General and Superintendent Gray were seen on the grounds of the Capitol recently to respond to “offence” committed.

In a meeting with approximately 15 lawmakers, our reporter said the police authorities were demanded to ensure that the ticket issued to Rep. Williams is canceled, reportedly arguing that they should be exempted from such rules, citing security concerns.

Since the incident occurred recently, members of the House of Representatives have come under strong criticism questioning them for being “law breakers” instead of “lawmakers.”