Liberian News: Mines & Energy Ministry Clamping Down On Illicit Mining

Monrovia– As the Ministry of Mines and Energy continues its clampdown on all acts of illicit and illegal mining, two Chinese nationals have been arrested in Belle-Yalla, Gbarpolu County, with the aid of state security agencies during an enforcement mission of the Inspectorate Division, and Bureau of Mines.

This comes less than a week after the Ministry (MME) took similar action against Rhode Mining Incorporated in parts of Nimba and Rivercess Counties.

Mining Agent Daniel Mooney, who represents the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Belle Mining District says, the two arrested Chinese illicit miners were seen working for the Randall and Oretha Doe Multi-Purpose Company.

Deputy Inspector-General, Adolphus Gleekia, and the Director of Mines, Alwell Aloysius Carr, who led the Mines and Energy Ministry enforcement team to Belle-Yalla report that keys to earthmoving equipment including excavators, and other vehicles they saw facilitating the illicit and illegal mining operations were confiscated, while mining equipment of various kinds were also taken into Government’s custody.

According to the Director of Mines, Randall and Oretha Doe Multipurpose Company will face the full weight of the Law, backed by findings of investigation into their acts of illicit mining in Belle-Yalla, Gbarpolu County.