Liberian News: LAGMA Prez Calls For Support To Gospel Music Industry

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-The President of the Liberia Association of Musical Gospel Artists (LAGMA), Ambassador Miracle Ketor, has made a passionate appeal to Liberians, religious leaders, and the government to support gospel artists both financially and morally.

Speaking at the National Musical Award ceremony organized by LAGMA at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Center, Ambassador Ketor emphasized that many Liberian gospel artists are struggling due to lack of financial backing and support. She noted that their living standards remain deplorable, which negatively affects their ability to grow and sustain their careers.

Ketor urged the government to provide financial assistance to LAGMA, stressing that such support would help the organization regulate policies that protect and guide its members. She also called on religious leaders and stakeholders to contribute in any way possible to promote the gospel music industry in Liberia.

“There are many talented engineers and musicians in Liberia, but due to a lack of support, some find it difficult to continue their careers,” she lamented.

Ambassador Ketor further condemned the rampant piracy of gospel artists’ work, citing unauthorized copying and distribution of music as a major challenge. She warned individuals engaging in such acts to desist, emphasizing that violating intellectual property rights is a serious offense punishable under Liberian law.

She highlighted LAGMA’s vision of developing a structured marketing policy to showcase the potential of Liberia’s gospel artists, attract more recognition, and create better opportunities for musicians. However, she admitted that the organization has received no support from donor agencies and often struggles to survive.

Reiterating her appeal, she called on the government, international organizations, and civil society groups to provide financial assistance to LAGMA, ensuring that the gospel music industry thrives and contributes meaningfully to Liberia’s cultural and spiritual landscape.