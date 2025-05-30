Liberian News: LACC Summons MCSS Instruction Head Over Corruption Probe

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has brought in Madam Sonita Dangan, head of Instruction and Curriculum at the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS), for questioning after she failed to respond to a formal invitation related to an ongoing corruption investigation.

According to the LACC, Madam Dangan was summoned on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, following her non-compliance with an official request to appear before investigators. The Commission stated that she had been invited to assist in probing allegations of financial malpractice, official corruption, and the misapplication of entrusted property within the MCSS.

“The invitation was in line with standard investigative procedures,” a statement from the Commission noted. “It was intended to afford Madam Dangan an opportunity to provide clarity on her role and any relevant information regarding the matter under review.”

After Madam Dangan reportedly failed to appear voluntarily, the Commission said it took necessary legal action to ensure her presence. The LACC stressed that all steps taken were within the confines of the law and followed the exhaustion of all voluntary avenues.

Her testimony is considered critical in the ongoing investigation, which centers on the management and accountability of public resources within the education sector—particularly under the MCSS, which oversees schools across the capital.

“The LACC remains firmly committed to transparency, due process, and fairness,” the Commission stated. “Every individual involved in this and other investigations will be granted full legal rights throughout the process.”

This latest development highlights the Commission’s renewed efforts to combat corruption and reinforce accountability in public service institutions, especially those tied to Liberia’s educational system.