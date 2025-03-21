Liberian News: LACC Picks Up WASH Commission CEO

Monrovia– The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), supported by police officers have raided the National Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Commission (NWASHC) headquarters and arrested its Chief Executive Officer, George Yarngo.

This arrest follows his failure to comply with an official summons to answer serious allegations of financial misconduct.

The LACC had requested Yarngo’s presence on March 17, 2025 to address accusations of misappropriating over US$50,000 in public funds. However, sources claim that Yarngo, instead of appearing before the investigators, responded with what was described as an “arrogant and dismissive” attitude. His disregard for the summons led the authorities to take direct action, culminating in his arrest at the NWASHC offices.

The case against Yarngo stems from allegations outlined in an LACC letter dated March 13, which revealed disturbing irregularities in the handling of public funds between January and June 2024. According to investigators, USD 20,000 was allocated for fuel to power the NWASHC’s standby generator. However, no fuel was purchased, and the funds remain unaccounted for. An additional USD 6,000 was allocated for generator repairs that were never carried out, and a further USD 30,000, meant for cleaning materials and hiring a fumigation company, also disappeared with no evidence of expenditure.

Following his arrest, Yarngo condemned the manner in which he was taken into custody, claiming it was unfair and harmful to his reputation. He defended his innocence, stating that he had previously informed the LACC of his unavailability due to official duties and expressed his willingness to undergo an audit.

The investigation into financial mismanagement at the NWASHC dates back to November 2024, when Prince D. Kreplah, the Director of Program Planning and Technical Services at the commission, formally called on the LACC to probe allegations of corruption and procurement irregularities. Kreplah’s letter detailed several instances of improper use of public funds and violations of Public Financial Management (PFM) regulations.

Kreplah accused Yarngo of authorizing the full spending of USD 20,000 allocated for fuel, despite the NWASHC receiving nearly continuous electricity from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), making most of the allocated fuel unnecessary. He further pointed out discrepancies concerning USD 7,000 allocated for generator maintenance, a sum that seemed unjustified given the minimal use of the generator during that period. Additionally, Kreplah raised concerns about the allocation of USD 30,000 for cleaning materials and fumigation services, stating that no such services were provided during the relevant period.

In his letter, Kreplah also exposed financial irregularities involving checks issued to employees under the guise of loan repayments, which were reportedly processed without proper approval from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP). These actions were described as clear violations of financial accountability frameworks and practices, potentially undermining public trust in the commission.

Kreplah criticized Yarngo’s leadership, alleging that similar practices had been flagged under a previous administration and investigated by the LACC. He emphasized the contradiction between Yarngo’s actions and his role in upholding integrity within the commission. The whistleblower warned that such behavior, if left unchecked, could harm Liberia’s international standing and jeopardize the country’s relationship with donors and development partners.

The allegations against Yarngo have raised concerns about the NWASHC’s ability to fulfill its mandate of regulating water, sanitation, and hygiene services in Liberia. Kreplah argued that the misuse of funds intended for public health improvements undermined the commission’s credibility and mission.

The LACC’s investigation is ongoing, and if the allegations are substantiated, it could lead to legal action against those involved and the implementation of stronger oversight measures within government agencies. Kreplah has called for systemic reforms to prevent future abuses and to ensure that public funds are used responsibly for their intended purposes.