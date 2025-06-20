Liberian News: LACC Finalizing Indictments

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) says it is working with the Ministry of Justice on the finalization of indictments of individuals caught in the corruption web.

“The LACC is now working with the Ministry of Justice to finalize indictments and initiate prosecution against officials involved,” Cllr. Alexandra Zoe, LACC Chairman told reporters Thursday.

Addressing MICAT regular Press Briefings, Cllr. Zoe said four key investigations were completed in the first half of 2025 involving Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission (WASH), Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC), National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL).

Also, she said the LACC is currently probing several critical institutions, including the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, Executive Protection Service (EPS), Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, and the Central Bank of Liberia

She encouraged the public to monitor case updates and institutional reports on the Commission’s website at www.lacc.gov.lr.

While investigations have advanced, Cllr. Zoe expressed concern over the delay of prosecution, citing a recent case from Pleebo where the lower court issued a guilty verdict, but enforcement is stalled due to a pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

Presenting a comprehensive update on cases LACC has reviewed and the ones still under review, Cllr. Zoe reaffirmed the LACC’s unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and public engagement.

“This mid-year update from January to June 15, 2025, demonstrates the government’s seriousness in tackling corruption and restoring public trust,” she stated. “We are mandated not only to investigate and prosecute but also to educate the public on the dangers of corruption.”

Cllr. Zoe spoke of major progress in the fight against corruption, with four high-profile investigations concluded and several others ongoing.

However, the LACC Executive Chairman has raised its voice once more for the creation of a special corruption court to aid and fast-track the prosecution of corruption cases and people accused of malfeasance in the public space.

“The delay in enforcement of guilty verdicts undermines the fight against corruption. This is why we are advocating for a Specialized Anti-Corruption Court,” she emphasized.

According to her, a draft bill for such a court has been submitted to the Legislature. If enacted, it will allow for swift trials and recovery of stolen assets without delays from overburdened regular courts.

The LACC Chair also highlighted an ongoing case in Bong County involving the alleged misuse of funds intended for medical services—similar to the past case at the C. B. Dunbar Hospital in Margibi. The Bong County investigation is at an advanced stage and indictments are expected soon.

She added that the Commission is also finalizing indictments for cases in Bomi and Grand Bassa Counties, involving both donor and government funds.

Cllr. Zoe disclosed that despite a presidential directive mandating asset declarations by February 12, 2025, numerous public officials have failed to comply.

“We have more than 100 non-compliant officials in Monrovia alone,” she said, naming institutions such as NASSCORP, LEC, GSA, LPRA, and NPA. “They sit on boards, receive government salaries, but refuse to declare their assets.”

She vowed to publish a list of all defaulters and stressed that refusal to comply shows blatant disregard for transparency.

July 4, 2025, has been set as the final deadline for all asset declarations.

As part of its public awareness mandate, the LACC has taken its anti-corruption message to the counties, holding town hall meetings in Maryland, River Gee, Bong, and Nimba. These sessions have allowed citizens to understand the impact of corruption and encouraged public officials to declare assets locally.

In 2024, the LACC concluded investigations into 24 cases. For 2025, five cases have already been concluded, bringing the total to 29.

“Our goal is to prosecute at least two high-profile corruption cases before the end of this year,” Cllr. Zoe said. “Even if we cannot prosecute all 29, we must ensure that justice is visible and serves as a deterrent.”

She extended gratitude to key partners, including the UNDP, World Bank, USAID, and the Swedish Embassy, for their support in staff training and logistics, noting that recent donations like a vehicle from USAID have been instrumental in expanding LACC’s field operations.

In closing, Cllr. Zoe appealed to the media and citizens to support the Commission’s work by also reporting its achievements, not just criticisms.

“The fight against corruption is not easy, but we remain committed. Even if we cannot hold everyone accountable, we will set examples that deter others. Please join us in this national effort.”