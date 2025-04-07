Liberian News: Labor Ministry Launches Massive Inspection Across Montserrado

Monrovia-In creating more employment opportunities for Liberians, in line with Government ARREST AGENDA, Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, Sr. has launched a massive Inspection of major investment conglomerates across Montserrado country.

A Labour Ministry press release issued in Monrovia quotes Deputy Labour Ministry Communications Director E. Frederick Baye as revealing that, under the ongoing Labour Inspection Exercise in Montserrado County, the Inspectorate Division has created six Inspectorate zones, commencing from Freeport through Stockton Creek to Sayon Town, Caldwell up to Duala, Po River and Mount Coffee in Harrisburg.

The release further disclosed that other zones under this special labour inspection exercise include: Dupont Road through Paynesville Red light, 72nd and Double Bridge including Stephen Tolbert Estate, Johnsonville, Ray Hill and Mount Barclay. The release named other areas covered by the Special Labour Inspection sanctioned by Minister Kruah as: Old and New Bridges connecting Vai Town to Johnson Street, Clara Town, Japan Freeway, Gardnersville and Double Bridge; Monrovia City Hall, Broad Street, Slip-Way, Waterside enclave and West Point. Other zones include: Monrovia City Hall Community, Creater Sinkor, Old Road, Sohie, Congo Town, ELWA Junction and Boys Town Community. Central Monrovia, Broad Street, Slip Way, Waterslide, West Point, Jos Hansen and the UBA Bank commune are covered by the Labour Ministry Special Inspection Exercise, the release added. Minister Kruahmandated the teams of Labour Inspectors to seek and verify information regarding minimum conditions of work and employment, quarterly establishment reports and contractual certificates, occupational health and safety conditions and full compliance status of Alien Work Permits for non-Liberian employees, among others, emphasizing that the ongoing special labour inspection exercise which commenced since April two is expected to end on April 21, 2025, and conducted only during normal work official hours in line with The Decent Work Act (DWA). Meanwhile, the Minister has designated the following individuals to lead the teams on the ongoing special labourinspection exercise. They are: Inspector Napoleon Dukuly, Zone 1, Inspector Napoleon Dukuly, Yar Yelegbuo, Zone 2; Inspector Henry Tolongo, Zone 3; Deborah Gray, Zone 4; Nyueanie Barkolleh, Zone 5 and Inspector Musu James, Zone 6, respectively. Labour Minister Kruah is urging investment conglomerates and the general public to lend full support and co-operation to the team in order to enhance Government’s ongoing labour transformation programs. Signed: E. Frederick Baye-Deputy Director of Communications and Public Affairs.