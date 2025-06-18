Liberian News: Labor Minister Highlights Progress In Combating Trafficking, Regulating Foreign Workers

By Jamesetta D Williams

Monrovia-Cooper Kruah, Liberia’s Minister of Labor, provided an update at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) on key labor issues, including human trafficking cases and the regulation of foreign workers in the country.

Minister Kruah reported that in the past month, three trafficking-related cases were recorded in Monrovia’s Redlight area. One notable case involves a woman named EsaBauer, who was charged with trafficking children from Monrovia to Grand Gedeh County. The cases are set for trial this August, reflecting ongoing efforts by the government to tackle human trafficking.

“We have allocated over 180 billion Liberian dollars to targeted interventions against trafficking,” Minister Kruahsaid, highlighting collaborations with international organizations. These efforts have helped provide medical and mental health support to 90 victims, while 72 others have received small business startup funds and vocational training to aid their reintegration.

The Minister also emphasized the Ministry’s firm commitment to regulating foreign labor in Liberia. He disclosed that more than 8,000 work permits have been issued to foreign workers, with 2,400 new permits granted this year. Work permits are renewed annually, and applications are thoroughly reviewed to ensure compliance.

“Work permits are not granted indiscriminately,” he stated. “We prioritize protecting Liberian jobs by ensuring foreign workers fill positions only when qualified Liberians are unavailable.”

Kruah further explained that the Ministry actively promotes skills development among Liberians, particularly in sectors like hospitality and mechanics, to gradually reduce dependency on foreign labor.

In terms of governance, the Ministry maintains transparency through regular reporting and nationwide inspections to prevent illegal labor practices, ensuring a fair labor market for all.

“Our goal is a stronger, more prosperous Liberia where both Liberian and foreign workers contribute to economic growth,” the Minister concluded.

The update reflects the government’s broader agenda to safeguard labor rights, promote local employment, and strengthen regulatory frameworks governing the workforce.