Liberian News: Koon Vindicates Koffa

Former Speaker Cllr. J. Fornati Koffa was crucified for mere political reasons – just to have a ruling party partisan as speaker- than the reasons cited by his colleagues at the inception of the leadership impasse that impacted the House of Representatives and the business of government.

Recently and duly elected Speaker Richard Koon came clear in West Point, unearthing the conspiracy that saw Koffa out of the prestigious office – the third position in the state leadership.

Speaker Koon confirmed that his predecessor was just simply removed by the ruling Unity Party Government, further widening the political thunderbolt.

Recall that as illegitimate Speaker, Speaker Koon told his constituents in Montserrado County District # 11 that he was regime speaker, someone who would accelerate the agenda of the government of his party.

He was widely criticized by the opposition supporters but was strongly defended by the ruling Unity Party Supporters.

“Let me apologize for the tension we created that caused embarrassment for the government and you, the Liberian people,” Speaker Koon told a cross-section of residents of the Township of West-point May 23 during a visit there.

According to him, they as Unity Party Lawmakers and their alliance wanted to follow the tradition that was set during the time of former Speaker Bhofal Chambers, who also came from the ruling establishment.

“Having a speaker from the opposition could have affected the success of the government’s development agenda,’’ he said,unearthing reasons that led to their action to unconstitutionally remove the former speake.

Speaker Koon, who reflected on their negative action but justified their decision, said a speaker from the ruling establishment will ensure the success of the government’s agenda.

Acknowledging their illegal decision as majority bloc at the time Speaker Koon asserted, “I was aware many of you referred to me as the ‘Chinese Speaker’ or the ‘illegitimate Speaker,’ but today, I am proud to stand before you as the duly elected and legitimate Speaker of the House of Representative.”

Speaker Koon assured Liberians that his leadership will work to ensure that the government’s developmental agenda impacts the country and its citizens.

The then socalled Majority Bloc accused former Speaker of corruption, incompetence, compromise and undermining the integrity of the House.

Political pundits and legal experts believe Speaker Koon’s assertion which shed light on reasons behind the leadership crisis is a complete vindication of the Speaker.

Others believe in as much as he is brave to come public on the matter, he should also galvanize the effrontery to apologize the former Speaker for assassinating his character.