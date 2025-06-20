Liberian News: Jubilee Praise, Worship Center Liberty Ministries To Honor Special Personalities

Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries in Duazonhave announced plans to hold a significant honoring ceremony aimed at recognizing distinguished personalities within the Liberian society.

The event, according to release, underscores the church’s commitment to honoring individuals whose dedication and services have significantly benefited the church, community, and the nation at large.

The ceremony, scheduled for Sunday, June 22, 2025, at the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries in Duarzon, Margibi County, is organized by the Men Department.

The event is part of Father’s Day celebration aims at fostering a culture of appreciation and encouragement, inspiring others to follow the dedication of the honorees.

It will bring together several members of Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries and other well wishers.

According to the Apostle in charge of the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries in Duazon who is also the National and International Mission Director of the Jubilee Commission, those honorees are all eminent citizens of Liberia who have impacted the Liberian society positively and the church will not let their contributions go unnoticed. Apostle Prince Crawford said those individuals were identified based on merit.

Proceeds from the program will go towards development projects and other initiatives supported by the Jubilee Praise and Worship Center Liberty Ministries.

This program aligns with the church’s broader mission to promote spiritual growth, social responsibility, and national development, reaffirming its role as a pillar of positive change in Liberia.

Also speaking, Rev. Francis Wantoe, Resident Pastor of the Church, emphasized the importance of honoring those who serve selflessly.

“These individuals are the backbone of our society. Their sacrifices and steadfast commitment inspire us all to work towards a better Liberia,” he stated.

Some of the honorees include Rev. Dr. Tailey W. GarleyPresident and Founder of Faith University and Light Academy Model School System in Schiefflin Township, Anthony CassellKuoh Sr, CEO NEEV LIBERIA Mold, James K. Mulbah, Port Manager, Roberts International Air Port / LAA, James S. Lomol,Deputy Port Manager, RIA / LAA, Sgt. Wallace S. Bombo,AFL, Waddell Kwabo, President Men Department Jubilee Central Church, and Ernest Hallowanger, Eminent citizen of Duazon Community.

Others are Anthony Brown, Eminent citizen DuazonCommunity, Jeston Bono, Chief executive officer (CEO) ElsinTransport & Logistics, Yohn Voker, National Port Authority and Emmanuel Pello, CEO of Greatman Electronic Hub, among others.